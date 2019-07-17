After a monthslong search for a young mother who went missing in February only to have her remains discovered last week, her husband, an Air Force major, was charged in her murder.

Andreen McDonald, 29, was last seen at a Pizza Hut on Feb. 28 with her eight-year-old autistic daughter. According to Fox News, she had been missing for 134 days until her remains were found on Thursday east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

“It’s not a full body it’s just a couple bones and she don’t [sic] deserve that,” Andreen’s mother, Hyacinth Smith, told FOX29 San Antonio.

Her husband, Maj. Andre McDonald, 40, was already behind bars when her remains were found. According to reports, just two days after she was reported missing on March 1, McDonald was arrested for tampering with evidence when authorities found blood at the couple’s home. Other evidence that showed he had purchased a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a “burn barrel,” which is normally used for disposing of burnable trash. He has now been charged with murder.

Smith told the media that despite her son-in-law had a temper about him and her daughter not being the type to back down, the couple always worked things out. With this new revelation, she expressed confusion about what could have come over McDonald to make him harm her daughter.

“I don’t know what got into him this [time], but it must be the devil,” she said. “I don’t know.”

Smith went on to tell Fox29 that she did not have an idea about a motive, but she just wished that no matter what it was that he could have just filed for divorce.

Andreen’s mother is now the primary caretaker for her young granddaughter and said that she is very happy and has no idea that her mother is no going to come home.