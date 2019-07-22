The violent occurred at the airport in Ibiza, Spain. Future had just arrived and declined to take pictures when 10 guys approached and asked for a photo. Future reportedly said, “Not today, guys.”

TMZ reports that the guys then erupted in anger, and began hurling racial slurs.

When Future’s bodyguard stepped in and tried to block the guys a fight ensued and someone came from behind and sucker punched him with a rock.

View this post on Instagram Why they attack #future bodyguard like that overseas? A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

The clip of the assault immediately began making the rounds on social media.

There is no word yet on whether or not police made an arrest.

The incident sparked outrage online with fans making references to the A$AP Rocky situation where he was involved in a street brawl that has now landed him in jail in Sweden.

Story developing.