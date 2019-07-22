Future’s bodyguard was knocked out and a source close to the rapper told TMZ it was a racially-motivated attack.The violent occurred at the airport in Ibiza, Spain. Future had just arrived and declined to take pictures when 10 guys approached and asked for a photo. Future reportedly said, “Not today, guys.”TMZ reports that the guys then erupted in anger, and began hurling racial slurs.When Future’s bodyguard stepped in and tried to block the guys a fight ensued and someone came from behind and sucker punched him with a rock.The clip of the assault immediately began making the rounds on social media.