President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media with Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 12, 2019, before Trump boards Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump, still doubling down on his attacks against four freshman lawmakers a week ago was caught in a lie by an astute Washington Post reporter.

Trump told his Twitter followers that he did not rely on “reams of opposition research” supplied by his aides to lob additional attacks at four Democratic congresswomen of color, according to Rawstory.

He denied using talking points while attacking non-white congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts, who he recently told to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

READ MORE: Trump renews racist assault against congresswomen, says other racists agree with him

Trump tweeted Monday morning his normal lamentations about “fake news.” But he soon began to speak around his doublespeak.

However, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake called Trump on the lie. And he had receipts, including the photo of Trump’s talking point notes.

READ MORE: Trump blames Obama for his Russian woes

Since last weekend, Trump has continued to lob racist attacks at the congresswomen, however, over the past few days, Trump’s attacks have grown a bit more sophisticated leaving the Post to question his sources and report that his aides were giving him background material to raise questions on the congresswomen’s patriotism and ideologies instead of keeping the attacks race-based.

But Monday morning the president was back at his usual baiting of the women.