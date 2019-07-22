President Trump, still doubling down on his attacks against four freshman lawmakers a week ago was caught in a lie by an astute Washington Post reporter.

Trump told his Twitter followers that he did not rely on “reams of opposition research” supplied by his aides to lob additional attacks at four Democratic congresswomen of color, according to Rawstory.

He denied using talking points while attacking non-white congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts, who he recently told to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump tweeted Monday morning his normal lamentations about “fake news.” But he soon began to speak around his doublespeak.

The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News. They said “Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.” Now really, does that sound like me? What advisors, there were no talking points,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

….except for those stated by me, & “reams of paper” were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

However, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake called Trump on the lie. And he had receipts, including the photo of Trump’s talking point notes.

Trump says “there were no talking points” on the squad.@jabinbotsford literally took a picture of them as Trump was holding them. pic.twitter.com/iUH7S7VYPp — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 22, 2019

Since last weekend, Trump has continued to lob racist attacks at the congresswomen, however, over the past few days, Trump’s attacks have grown a bit more sophisticated leaving the Post to question his sources and report that his aides were giving him background material to raise questions on the congresswomen’s patriotism and ideologies instead of keeping the attacks race-based.

But Monday morning the president was back at his usual baiting of the women.