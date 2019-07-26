Jay-Z apparently is not trying to get caught up in a possible festival mess at Woodstock 50 and pulled out of performing ahead of the August concert dates.

We all know how Fyre Fest fell flat and surely Jay doesn’t want 99 problems with Woodstock.

In fact, he might be doing a good thing backing out since it’s reported that the event is experiencing some trouble securing permits, and a financial partner and production company pulled its support, AP reports.

The return of the culture-shifting event is supposed to bring a bevy of new artists to mark Woodstock’s 50th anniversary including Janelle Monáe, Princess Nokia, Common, Akon, and India Arie. Organizers haven’t forgotten the originals that made the show famous and invited John Fogerty, who performed at the original 1969 festival with Creedence Clearwater Revival. But he ultimately canceled his festival appearance too.

The festival was supposed to cross genres from rock to pop, folk and hip hop and as was the case for the initial Woodstock, each of the Woodstock 50 performances are supposed to take place on one of three stages – the Peace Stage, Love Stage, and Music Stage.

To add to the festival’s long list of issues is the fact that a venue hasn’t even been assigned and tickets have yet to go on sale.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the event will commence at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, in Columbia, Maryland.

Organizers, however, would not comment on details nor confirm that report to the AP.

Woodstock took place Aug. 15-17, 1969 in Bethel, N.Y., about 105 miles from New York City. In addition to Jimi Hendrix and Richie Havens. Performances included Carlos Santana, Sly & the Family Stone, and Janis Joplin, who died in 1970 about two weeks after Hendrix.

Woodstock 50 is supposed to happen on August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y., about 140 miles from the original site. The full lineup is available here.