On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses South Carolina Congressman, Jim Clyburn, and presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren, plan to cancel student loan debt; Congressional Black Caucus launches new taskforce for 2020 census; Tiffany’s Take: Pay attention to the debates with presidential hopefuls.

For all the latest political news that matters to our community, watch new episodes of DC360 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and follow Tiffany Cross on Twitter.