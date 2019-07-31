It looks like Moniece Slaughter is done with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

The reality star who has appeared on every season of the show is leaving the series, according to a video she posted on Instagram saying, “You don’t want to miss my last season, do you?”

The controversial cast member who shares a son with Lil Fizz alluded other departure in recent social media posts.

“I want to try my very hardest to leave you with as much encouragement as possible. I’m just like each and every one of you. I have good days. Greater days. I have bad days. However, there’s a certain sense of freedom one will discover, simply by being themselves. Being unapologetic. Authentic. Transparent. Accountable. They’ll say your worthless. They’ll say you’re undeserving of good. Deserving of being mistreated. Just know that may be true to them. But it’s not true to the creator. His word over rules & outweighs the negative opinions & views that any mere mortal may speak of, or have of you. Find inner peace. There you will find the ability to love you for you. But most importantly to soar. It’s been a wild ride. A long hard road to tow. But I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she posted.

“Thank you to Mona Scott-Young, Treiva Williams, Stephanie Gayle, Eastern, VH1, and Viacom, for this platform. For granting me the ability to get back on my feet. For this transformative journey. It hasn’t always been easy for me. I’m not always the easiest to deal with. To my cast mates. Past & present for breaking me. Bringing me to my knees in the most literal sense of the phrase. Because of you, I can honestly say I’m better. Not my best yet, but better. And to you the viewers. Your attempts to humiliate me, judge me, shame me, have humbled me. Some of you have grown with me. Some of you still love to hate me. Thx you, your viewership has kept us alive!

With this. I bid you farewell.”