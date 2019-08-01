If there’s one theme of this current administration it’s this: EVERYTHING that former President Barack Obama’s fault – even the faulty White House air conditioning system.

While addressing reporters in the Oval Office last Friday, President Donald Trump said he would be spending time at his New Jersey golf club resort in the next weeks instead of the White House to give maintenance crews time to fix the air conditioning that was ruined by Obama, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Trump, 73, said his time in Bedminster, New Jersey is “never a vacation” and that he would rather be in the White House. However, getting the temperature right inside the West Wing remains a challenge apparently because of Obama.

“The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing. It was so good before they did the system,” Trump said. “Now that they did this system, it’s [either] freezing or hot.”

READ MORE: Despite Trump’s numerous lies, Obama didn’t have a family separation policy

Trump also took the opportunity to throw out a claim that is not substantiated: the U.S. has “a much better economy than in [Obama’s] wildest dreams,” Trump said.

Of course, Trump didn’t stop there, further proving how obsessed he is with Obama.

As another act of deflection, Trump encouraged the press and law enforcement to start probing into Obama’s book deal with Penguin Random House instead of remaining focused on the Russian investigation and former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s a disgrace. We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president. Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked at me from day one,” Trump told the White House Press Corps. “They’ve looked into everything that we’ve done. Let’s subpoena all of his records.”

READ MORE: Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets

For his part, Obama has also slammed Trump – stating the president’s appointees “have racked up enough indictments to field a football team.”

Obama made the comments in Milwaukee last October, at a Democratic campaign event before the midterm elections. He believes Trump had failed his campaign promise “to take on corruption” and “drain the swamp.”

“They have gone to Washington and just plundered away,” Obama said at the event, before adding this zinger: “Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

READ MORE: Michelle Obama posts about diversity after Trump’s racist tweets attacking Democratic Congresswomen

Last Saturday, Obama tweeted a Washington Post op-ed that was written and signed by Black members of his administration who came down on Trump for his recent racist comments against four congresswomen of color, whom he told to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” The congresswomen are all American citizens.

“I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration,” Obama tweeted. “But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better.”