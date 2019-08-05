On Sunday, amid twin mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, seven people were also shot on the west side of Chicago, police said.

A group of people was fired on in Douglas Park in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city. The shooter reportedly opened fire at 1:20 a.m. in a drive-by from a black Camaro, Fox 23 reports.

According to reports Mount Sinai Hospital took in several victims, including a 21-year-old man who is in critical condition after getting shot in the groin area, a 25-year-old woman was hit in the arm and leg and was stabilized, and also a 22-year-old woman.

A 23-year-old man and another victim, 21, were both shot and took themselves to Mount Sinai, police said.

Two other victims, a 20-year-old man who was hit on his side and a woman, 19, who was shot in her leg, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A tragic 24 hrs for our country. Our thoughts & condolences are with everyone affected by this senseless gun violence. In Chicago, we are investigating 2 multiple victim shootings in the Ogden District & there is no known connection to El Paso or Dayton. pic.twitter.com/zEhX3Swx60 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 4, 2019

The nation is reeling and trying to absorb the harsh reality of two mass shootings that occurred over the weekend, leaving at least 29 dead and increased demand for action.

The crime in El Paso is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime charges will reportedly be filed because authorities believe the killing took place because of its proximity to the border.

—Six of the nine victims in Dayton, Ohio shooting were Black—

Connor Betts was killed by police in a hail of gunfire after taking aim at innocent bystanders and killing his sister on East Fifth Street in Dayton’s Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday, On Sunday, 24-year-oldwas killed by police in a hail of gunfire after taking aim at innocent bystanders and killing his sister on East Fifth Street in Dayton’s Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday, Cincinnati.com reports.

It has been reported that six of the victims shot on Sunday were Black and three were white.

Donald Trump spoke out on Monday to condemn ‘racism, bigotry and white supremacy in response to Texas and Ohio mass shootings.