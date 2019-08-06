Prince fans will get a dose of his The Versace Experience album which drops this fall.

The album is nothing new and was actually first released back in 1995 on a series of cassette tapes to people who attended the Versace display at Paris Fashion Week. But now the full release will be for the public’s consumption, coming three years after the singer’s untimely death, Canada.com reports.

The album was supposed to be a preview of Prince’s then-new album Gold back in 1995. It reportedly includes a mash-up of remixes of Eye Hate U, Gold and P Control, and exclusive music by his band The New Power Generation.

This album along with two others, Emancipation and Chaos And Disorder will be released as well. All three albums will be available to fans on Sept. 20.

The last albums are being released as part of Prince’s 1996 contract with Warner Bros. The three rare albums will be issued on vinyl for the first time.

We can’t get enough of Prince jams.

The three rare ’90s Prince albums will be reissued on vinyl for the first time.

Here are the tracklists below.

Tracklist:

The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)

Side A

Pussy Control (Club Mix) (Edit) Shhh (X-cerpt) Get Wild In The House Eye Hate U (remix) 319 (X-cerpt) Shy (X-cerpt)

Side B

Billy Jack Bitch Sonny T. (X-cerpt) Rootie Kazootie (Edit) Chatounette Controle Pussy Control (Control Tempo) (Edit) Kamastutra Overture #5 Free The Music Segue Gold (X-cerpt)

Emancipation

LP 1

Jam of the Year Right Back Here In My Arms Somebody’s Somebody Get Yo Groove On Courtin’ Time Betcha By Golly Wow!

LP 2

We Gets Up White Mansion Damned If Eye Do Eye Can’t Make U Love Me Mr. Happy In This Bed Eye Scream

LP 3

Sex In the Summer One Kiss at a Time Soul Sanctuary Emale Curious Child Dreamin’ About U

LP 4

Joint 2 Joint The Holy River Let’s Have a Baby Saviour The Plan Friend, Lover, Sister, Mother/Wife

LP 5

Slave New World The Human Body Face Down La, La, La Means I Love You Style

LP 6

Sleep Around Da, Da, Da My Computer One of Us The Love We Make Emancipation

Chaos and Disorder

Side A

chaos and disorder i like it there dinner with delores the same december right the wrong

Side B