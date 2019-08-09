Rapper Blueface is new on the hip-hop scene, and he’s making waves for more reasons than his lyrical rap skills.

Clutch your pearls because, by his own admission, the “Thotiana” rapper confessed that he has been busting it down with 1,000 ladies in the last six months.

While Vice says it’s mathematically impossible, the rapper begs to differ and spilled the wild confession to Big Boy on Real 92.3 about his prolific sex life with thousands of hot girls across the globe.

“It’s like sometimes it might be a threesome, it might be a foursome. I done had a fivesome,” he said. “Me and four girls…it was pretty hard.”

Whose child is this?

The 22-year-old who recently covered of XXL‘s Freshmen Class issue said that he is in a polyamorous relationship with the mother of his child, and another girlfriend, even though he shares his hind parts with a boatload of others.

His said his girlfriend and baby mom agreed on being a trio after they found out about each other.

“We can’t do it without each other. Can’t do the one without the one,” he said.

And if a woman wants to be one of his sister-wives, Blueface said she’s got to take that up with his baby momma who holds the cards to decide who make the cut into the inner circle.

Just wow.

When the news hit the internet, the internet went into a frenzy trying to figure out why.

DAMN! Blueface told @BigBoy he slept with about 1,000 women in the past 6 months! I’m over there laughing in the back when he said “I’m a f*cker” 😂 pic.twitter.com/PJVTx4884S — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) August 8, 2019

I seen a clip of a Blueface he was sayin he slept wit 1,000 women within 6 months…. my next question would’ve been

“Was all of them clean?” bcuz thatz 6 women a day — KhalBone 🎭 🇺🇲🏁 (@BoneNyou918) August 8, 2019

Blue face said he slept with 1,000 women in the last 6 months, so that’s about 5/6 girls a day. He’s a walking STD. Protect yourself ladies. — AsiahW.🌹 (@fashionkillerA) August 8, 2019