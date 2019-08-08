Tyrese Gibson continues to add fuel to a slowly burning fire raging between himself and Dwayne Johnson over the latter breaking off from the core Fast & Furious family for The Rock’s new Hobbs & Shaw spin-off.

In an Instagram post (which was then deleted), Gibson, who has starred in the Fast & Furious series as the fast-talking, charming Roman Pearce, blasted the spin off film and the former wrestler by sharing an article that stated the opening weekend numbers were of the lowest of the series.

“I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does,” Tyrese shared in the caption.

During the original announcement for Hobbs & Shaw, Gibson sparked a rift that was mostly one-sided saying that he believed that Johnson was being selfish by executive producing and starring in the standalone film. He also stated that The Rock was keeping money from his family.

“You know what maybe just maybe… The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want……..No hating I’m just pointing out the facts.”

Gibson believes that the $180 million global opening for the film was a flop.

“There won’t be any tears on his pillow tonight. 180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win … When you do get attacked well … That’s that … Again my respects cause he tried his best.”

Yahoo reports the original call out from the actor and singer included requests for The Rock to call him. The only response from the action star however was referring to any costar who was complaining as “candy asses.”

Last July, Gibson acknowledged that the original feud sparked between he and Johnson was “unprofessional” and spurned on by various people associated with the franchise, “but stupid me was the only one who went public.” He blamed his erratic response to the psychiatric medication he was taking at the time.

Gibson is currently busy filming Fast 9, while Hobbs & Shaw is currently available in theaters today.