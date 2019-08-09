Today marks the fifth anniversary of shooting death of Michael Brown, which ultimately propelled the city of Ferguson, Mo. into a national spotlight and public turmoil.

Officer Darren Wilson confronted, shot and killed an unarmed 18-year old Brown, which set off a firestorm of protests in Ferguson. The two had exchanged words after Wilson, who is white, accused Brown of stealing from a local store. Wilson said he feared for his life. If killing the teen wasn’t bad enough, leaving his uncovered body in the hot sun for hours until an investigation ensued was a further kick in the teeth.

Wilson was eventually cleared of all criminal wrongdoing.

That incident further cemented the topic of criminal justice and reform at the top of mind for many young people of color in this country. As we head into a presidential election year, the issue will make its way into various debates and interviews with each viable candidate who now must prepare and present a plan for reform.

Based at the University of Chicago, the GenForward Survey Project, issued by the Black Youth Project (BYP), released the results of a groundbreaking survey today. It doesn’t just examine the mindset of Millennials (ages 18-36), but it further dissects them by taking the lived experiences of various racial and ethnic backgrounds into consideration.

In a recent examination of the “Criminal Justice Toplines by Race and Ethnicity,” the project interviewed 3,427 young people including 896 African Americans, 539 Asian Americans, 995 Latinx, 903 whites, and 134 people who identify as having other racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Here is a sampling of their insightful results:

The Presidential Election

Several respondents said that criminal justice issues will influence their vote in the 2020 presidential election including 43% of African Americans, 40% of Asian Americans, 42% of Latinx, and 43% of whites.

The survey found that 78% of young adults young adults across race and ethnicity (more specifically, 75% of African Americans, 81% of Asian Americans, 74% of Latinxs, and 82% of whites) support radical criminal justice reform policies that would make it more difficult to put people in jail for minor violations like failing to pay a traffic ticket. These are the same revenue generating policing techniques for which the Obama Justice Department called out the Ferguson Police Department.