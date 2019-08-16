Lonzo Ball can tell you who are some of his greatest heroes without ever even opening his mouth. The New Orleans Pelicans point guard posted a video showing off a detailed tattoo of six notable legends including Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman and former President Barack Obama.

Although Nipsey Hussle wasn’t among the figures inked on his arm, the business motto “The Marathon Continues” pays homage to the slain rapper and is the message on Ball’s arm above the likeness of the icons.

“Was an honor to put these influential people on your arm brother,” tattoo artist Steve Butcher said on Instagram about the incredible artwork.

Lonzo’s new sleeve features: ➖ MLK

➖ Rosa Parks

➖ Jackie Robinson

➖ Malcolm X

➖ Harriet Tubman

➖ Barack Obama “The Marathon Continues” at the top of the arm 🏁 (via stevebutchertattoos/IG) pic.twitter.com/VjZD7StUXj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2019

Ball previously said he was following in the footsteps of his brother LiAngelo Ball who already has plenty of tattoos, but when Lonzo decided to get a few, it apparently pissed off their dad, LaVar.

“My brother got a bunch of them, so I didn’t want him to be the only one in the family,” Ball previously told Los Angeles Times. “My dad was pretty mad the first time. I used to have wristbands, but they all snapped off, so I figured I’d put them there permanently.”

Ball can call on the spirit of his ancestors and some of these civil rights leaders as he fights a case against the former co-founder and manager of his Big Baller Brand, Alan Foster, who Ball is suing for an alleged multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme.

Ball is definitely one of many younger athletes who are finding unconventional ways to show their activism in a highly racial climate on and off the clock.