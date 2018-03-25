(Getty Images/iTunes)

Wendy’s straight up clowned McDonald’s after dropping a mixtape called “We Beefin’” dissing the fast-food restaurant with five tracks that sent social media into a frenzy on Friday.

“Friendly” shots fired!

USA Today reports that Wendy’s took their beef with McDonalds, Burger King and Wing Stop, to the next level, when they released tracks like “Twitter Fingers and “Rest In Grease.” 

The jams can be heard on Spotify but here’s some of what they said about their food foes:

On McDonalds:

“Boy, we tried your food, where the flavor at?
You number 1? That’s a joke
Why yo’ ice cream machine always broke?
Why yo’ drive thu always slow?
Why yo’ innovation just can’t grow?
It’s queen Wendy, need I say mo’?”

“Before you speak my name you better think and hesitate
Got nothin’ to hide, we fresh on the side, but
You hide from funk
That’s prolly why you go paint your face
My meals are great, people lining up like everyday
Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil
That’s cold game
But what you expect from tryna play
Won’t say no names but you a clown
Get it, ok?”

On Burger King:

“Can’t be no king, yo’ burgers ain’t the finest thing
I can’t believe you peasants have the audacity
You took a L the day you thought to come after me”

On Wingstop:

“It’s queen Wendy up in this thang
You can’t beat us serving just thangs
Y’all too chicken for this beef
I’ma leave you resting in grease”

Wendy said they are not playing games and social media is here for it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 