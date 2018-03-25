Wendy’s straight up clowned McDonald’s after dropping a mixtape called “We Beefin’” dissing the fast-food restaurant with five tracks that sent social media into a frenzy on Friday.

“Friendly” shots fired!

USA Today reports that Wendy’s took their beef with McDonalds, Burger King and Wing Stop, to the next level, when they released tracks like “Twitter Fingers and “Rest In Grease.”

The jams can be heard on Spotify but here’s some of what they said about their food foes:

On McDonalds:

“Boy, we tried your food, where the flavor at?

You number 1? That’s a joke

Why yo’ ice cream machine always broke?

Why yo’ drive thu always slow?

Why yo’ innovation just can’t grow?

It’s queen Wendy, need I say mo’?”

“Before you speak my name you better think and hesitate

Got nothin’ to hide, we fresh on the side, but

You hide from funk

That’s prolly why you go paint your face

My meals are great, people lining up like everyday

Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil

That’s cold game

But what you expect from tryna play

Won’t say no names but you a clown

Get it, ok?”

Hey @Wendys! We've been playing your mixtape nonstop here at the @GunpowderSky office all day, and it had us craving Wendy's. We may have had a little *too* much fun #WeBeefin pic.twitter.com/xPRShhqb0X — Gunpowder & Sky (@GunpowderSky) March 24, 2018

On Burger King:

“Can’t be no king, yo’ burgers ain’t the finest thing

I can’t believe you peasants have the audacity

You took a L the day you thought to come after me”

On Wingstop:

“It’s queen Wendy up in this thang

You can’t beat us serving just thangs

Y’all too chicken for this beef

I’ma leave you resting in grease”

Wendy said they are not playing games and social media is here for it.

Who is this rapper on this @Wendys mixtape tho? She’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDv0OUho7e — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 24, 2018

When you expect Wendys #WeBeefin mixtape to be some generic marketing tactic, with a dull take on hip hop culture Only to find it ACTUALLY BUMPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfX8aYtKJG — Team Verture (@IMMEND_Patreon) March 23, 2018

Who produced @Wendys mixtape???? Who wrote it??? Who rapped on it???? Why is it fire??? Im so confused and blown away omg — Shuri's Wife (@hashtagn0filt3r) March 24, 2018

not to be dramatic but @Wendys mixtape HIGHKEY SLAPS pic.twitter.com/UjVC3JmdJG — kiana (@kianaaa_1026) March 24, 2018

How I'm listening to this @Wendys mixtape. Who's the artist? Who's the producers? How they calling out these burger places, it's kinda Savage 😂 #RestInGrease pic.twitter.com/OgfAihbErc — Jess (@jess4ureyes) March 24, 2018

Why does @Wendys have a legit ep out and it’s lit 🔥 I’m talking never frozen 🔥 — CJ SO COOL (@cjsocool1) March 25, 2018

Wendy’s got a EP out?!?!

And it’s a diss EP😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/8ciNFuURjY — D🐐(6'3) (@The_livinproof) March 25, 2018