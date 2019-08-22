The family of a high school student who died after doing basketball drills in sweltering August heat says somebody needs to be held responsible for their child’s tragic and untimely death.

The father of 16-year-old Imani Bell learned that his daughter died last week after running outdoors while participating in a basketball drill at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County.

Imani collapsed and was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the school. She was reportedly running uphill and became overheated on one of the hottest days of the year, WSBTV reports.

The family held at vigil Wednesday night at Dixon Grove Baptist Church near the school.

Clayton County School district in Georgia is still investigating the matter but said no heat advisory had been issued that day to cause concern. Sources also told the station that the players had not been given a water break.

“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body,” the Clayton County school district officials previously said in a statement.