After getting in a Twitter back and forth on Thursday, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has deactivated his twitter account and turned off the comments on his posts on Instagram.

The backlash comes after Brown seemed to be supportive of his new co-cast mate Sean Spicer who will be competing on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars together, according to People.

READ MORE: Amber Rose says she was body shamed by ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge

Spicer is known because of his controversial role as Donald Trump’s former press secretary. During his quick tenure at the White House, Spicer attacked journalists and also lied to the public, after only a few months in the position he resigned.

The conversation began on Wednesday after Brown did an interview on Good Morning America. When speaking about the upcoming season he stated “He’s a good guy, a really sweet guy,” when referring to the former press secretary.

Brown who is an LGBTQ activist and gay Black man immediately received unsavory responses to his comment. This is because of Spicer’s formal defense of anti-LGBTQ policies that were proposed by the Trump administration, People reported.

READ MORE: Illinois passes bill requiring all public schools to teach LGBTQ history

Queer Eye's @Karamo Brown is blocking prominent LGBT writers and activists like @evanrosskatz @elielcruz and @MartiGCummings for questioning why Brown would call his DWTS castmate (and former Trump official) Sean Spicer a "good guy." https://t.co/rPRpowKZn0 @Newsweek — H. Alan Scott (@HAlanScott) August 22, 2019

Brown responded to Twitter with this.

“First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on!” Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

“Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us. But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political. I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters — that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.”

However, the damage was already done, Brown soon after deleted his Twitter account.

Other celebs like fellow Queer Eye star Bobby Berk defended Brown is a series of tweets that have since been deleted condemning ABC for turning a ballroom dance show into a political mess, E! News reported.

The one that's still up: https://t.co/T2hwBrzOhj — michael blackmon (@blackmon) August 23, 2019

But the one person all this controversy is over is intending to enjoy the ride on the ABC show. Spicer told Mediaite on Wednesday he’s “going out and having some fun.”

“I’m going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me, then that’s great. I’m very happy with who I am. I’m very happy with the friends that I have.”