It was a star-studded affair for a good cause.

Singer Khalid repped for his city and as promised held a benefit concert ‘A Night for Suncity,’ raising $500,000 for the victims of the El Paso Texas mass shooting.

Khalid brought in bank and brought out his celeb friends like SZA, Lil Yachty, and rappers Rae Sremmurd to entertain the concert-goers.

Actor Matthew McConaughey and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke introduced Khalid and gave heartfelt speeches about the fundraising effort, KTSM reports.

last night in El Paso pic.twitter.com/MEBIgHRv2P — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 2, 2019

Last night we raised $500,000 for the El Paso Community Foundation! ❤️

thank you so much for all of the support! pic.twitter.com/GDHgPsxqtB — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 2, 2019

The El Paso shooting lats month ultimately killed 22 people and dozens of others were wounded.

The Grammy-nominated artist was born in Fort Stewart, Georgia but moved to El Paso during his junior year of high school. While on tour in August, Khalid spoke about the tragedy during a Washington, D.C. concert.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable,” he said previously in a tweet.

“All you guys send El Paso your love and your prayers because it would mean a lot to everybody,” he told his fans at the show.

El Paso themed t-shirts are also being sold on Khalid’s website for $30 to benefit the El Paso Victims’ Fund.