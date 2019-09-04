Hosea Chanchez is ready to share his truth with the world and he did just that on Tuesday morning.

The actor who is best known for playing Malik Wright on The Game from 2006-2015 took to social media to reveal that he was molested at age 14.

“He would always tell me I was like his other son, so I can trust he’s always looking [out] for me. Further building my trust and commitment to his predatory agenda,” he explained.

“A week before this day, my friend’s dad was asking me what type of girls I liked and if I had sex with a girl yet,” he said. “I didn’t know at the time but he was trying to see where my boundaries were. He was using false hyper-masculinity as a way to sniff out my comfort level with sex and privacy.”

Hosea Chanchez identified his abuser as Isaac Sanders and explained that he molested him in a car while driving him home one day.

“I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children,” he said. “Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. I’m doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators.”

