Nicki Minaj and her felon bae Kenneth Petty have been dating since 2018, and if a new Twitter handle is any indication, it seems they are serious about to taking their relationship to the next level and tying the knot.

As TheGrio previously reported, the “Megatron” rapper and her beau obtained a marriage license in Beverly Hills late last month. On Friday, Nicki changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty,” to reflect the last name of the 41-year-old Queens native, PEOPLE reports.

Nicki previously told listeners of her QUEEN Radio podcast that she and her man had obtained a marriage license, and she had “about 80 days” to walk down the aisle. With the name change on social media, fans are convinced she’s already married.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on the Aug. 12 episode of her radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Petty is a convicted sex offender for attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995, according to New York Division of Criminal Justice Services records, The Blast reports. He also was convicted in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by website.

Fans have been giving Nicki hell over her relationship Petty since she announced their union on Instagram. It seems the Barbz believe she can do better and hate to see her boo’d up with a felon. But Nicki used her podcast platform recently to make clear that her love for Petty is deeper than folks realize.

“When a person is with a n—- that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?” Minaj said, according to E! News.

“How f—ing dare you talk about lowering standards,” she added. She then scolded her critics telling them to “wake up” and expressed how deeply her love for Petty runs.

“It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex,” Minaj said.

While the haters continue to hate, Minaj said she and Petty will celebrate their union with a intimate ceremony and plan a big wedding after her schedule becomes less busy.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”