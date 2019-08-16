Are they at it again?

It seems as if Nicki Minaj is stirring the pot and stewing in pettiness after appearing on the Joe Budden podcast to talk about numbers – not record sales – but who did or didn’t make a list of the top 50 rappers of all time.

While Minaj didn’t make mention of her rap nemesis Cardi B, many assumed she was throwing not-so-subtle shade at the rapper for not making the list despite the accolades she’s racked up and the hits that dominated the charts this past year, E News reports.

“This is what I want to say, I would feel so f–king crazy if I had numbers ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list,” Nicki said. “I’m not talking about myself.”

“We just sat here and spoke for an hour and all I’ve seen, stuff on the Internet about this top 50 thing, have not once seen anyone say, ‘Well does he have a Grammy?'” Minaj continued. “Yet, the Grammys have brainwashed us into thinking for years that the Grammys are about what? Talent.”

Cardi’s career has exploded this year, and she won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys and has made history in places Minaj never has, like becoming the first female music artist to have all her album tracks certified gold or platinum by RIAA.

Surely that’s the only list Cardi cares about and she posted a world album sales chart to seemingly stick it to Minaj.

“One year and some change later and my album is still SELLING,” Cardi wrote about Invasion of Privacy. “Only list I give a f–k about. Have a beautiful day everybody.”

“Welp Cardi Heard the podcast,” one commenter wrote on the rapper’s Instagram post.

It seems like Minaj started this one and Cardi finished it.

The two will probably never be fast friends, especially after the nasty altercation last September at New York Fashion Week. This year marks the first anniversary of the fight at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel.

Back then, Cardi raised the white flag and vowed for them both to “keep it positive and keep it pushing.”

But for whatever reason Minaj seems to be still taking jabs.