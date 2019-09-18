This week the LA Lakers’ LeBron James paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle, not just with an uplifting message but also with a custom made jersey that fans are clamoring to get their hands on.

“I know you smiling down back at me my G!” King James wrote Tuesday in the caption to a post shared with his 51.6 million Instagram followers. “The Marathon will Always Continue all around the world with me! #TMC”

The slain rapper’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London was tagged in the post which featured the NBA star in a blue and white Nipsey jersey, with the words “Crenshaw” scrawled across the front. The garment also featured the number 23, that James has worn for much of his career.

Is it for sale?

In response to the uplifting post, many fans have asked if the jersey is for sale to the general public, but James has yet to respond to the inquiries.

In August, London also took to Instagram to share a clip of Hussle explaining the significance of his new PUMA collaboration.

According to blog Sneaker News, the highly-anticipated capsule collection is, “centered around three takes on the Puma California — one of which is a just-revealed white/blue friends and family edition…the blue-equipped pair — a palette that was near and dear to Hussle’s heart — is reserved for those that were closest to him, as they’ll be gifted to members of his inner circle.”

It should also be noted that every single shoe and garment in this collection was signed off on by Nipsey himself, and 100% of the proceeds are going to be donated to the Neighborhood Nip foundation, which is a charitable organization created to empower and support local youth in his South Central Los Angeles neighborhood.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, 33, was killed March 31 in front of his clothing store. Eric Holder Jr., 29, was charged with murdering him.

