Actress Lauren London is continuing to let the world know that her love for her departed life partner Nipsey Hussle will live on forever.

London on Saturday posted a photo of her holding her son Kross’s hands while also showing a tattoo she has of Nipsey, located on her forearm with the quote, “God will rise,” which is the translation of his first name, Ermias.

The photo was posted on the 34-year-old’s Instagram story with the caption, ” ‘Where ya backbone? Where ya code at?’ “

The Games People Play actress first showed a photo of the tattoo on April 11th, with the caption, “Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC”

Since the rapper’s tragic shooting death at 33 on March 31, London has shared a series of photos to honor her late partner’s life and legacy. Her most recent picture of Nipsey was posted last week with the caption, “My Forever Love.” She also shared a picture of her and her son a day after the BET Awards with the caption, I’m going to stand strong so you can always lean on me. #GodGotUs #NipHussleTheGreat.

Nipsey received the Humanitarian Award at the ceremony’s 19th award show, recognizing his accomplishments as a community activist and giving back to his city of Los Angeles.

London accepted the award alongside alongside his family.

Other celebrities have paid tribute to Nipsey since his death, with many also getting tattoos of the late rapper, such as The Game and Rick Ross.

The Game even got a custom made blue Lamborghini that features of a photo of Nipsey Hussle on his car.

Multiple murals and other tributes have been created throughout the country to honor the rapper’s life, including the renaming of the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles to “Nipsey Hussle Square,” which the L.A. city council announced in April.

