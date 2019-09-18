A murder-suicide has rocked the family, friends and colleagues of an NYPD school safety officer and mother who was reportedly shot to death by her boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.

The tragedy occurred late Sunday night inside the Fort Greene, Brooklyn, apartment of 44-year-old Naire McCormick, who was shot in the head inside her bedroom while her son was home in the next room, ABC News reports. According to the New York Police Department, McCormick was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded to 911 calls of shots fired inside the apartment, and upon arrival, they found McCormick dead in her bedroom, and a 47-year-old man, Jancy Dempster, was also found dead in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Dempster is suspected of shooting her before killing himself. A gun was also recovered at the scene, police said.

“Today is a sad day as we mourn the death of our beloved School Safety Agent Naire McCormick,” the NYPD’s school safety department tweeted Monday. “She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, the youth & faculty she served at her school and her NYPD School Safety Family.”

The violence reportedly erupted as the couple was celebrating Dempster’s 47th birthday, according to the New York Post. An unnamed source told the outlet that he had been drinking heavily prior to the fatal shooting. Dempster was arrested in the past on weapons possession, robbery and assault charges, the report states.

McCormick worked as a school safety officer since 2004 and she dabbled in modeling in the past. She won the Face of Kurvacious pageant last year, the Post reports. Family and friends describe her as sweet and outgoing.

“She was a loving, outgoing soul (whose) life was taken too soon,” Shateama Vasquez, a longtime friend, told the Daily News. “She had a heart of gold. . . . Nobody have nothing bad to say about her. Her personality is what drew you to her.”