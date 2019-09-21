Tyler James Williams is best known for his role on Dear White People, but fans will see a whole new side of the actor in his latest project, The Wedding Year.

The adorable romantic comedy (in theaters now) stars Williams and Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland and the chemistry between these two unlikely lovebirds is palpable.

Check out the synopsis:

A commitment-phobic 27-year-old’s relationship is put to the test when she and her boyfriend attend seven weddings in the same year.

While all the wedding debauchery is hilarious, the real sweet spot in the movie comes from the comedy chops of both actors who effortlessly move through the film delivering unexpected laughs and sweet, loving moments.

It’s also the first time we get to see Tyler James Williams in this kind of role, and it turns out he has some serious sex appeal.

We caught up with the actor at the red carpet premiere of the film in Los Angeles and he explained what attracted him to the project.

“We’ve died in things. We’ve cried in things. I just kind of want to be in love in something,” he said. “When I read it, it felt fresh and authentic and it felt like two people who were just trying to be together…Sometimes it’s just as simple as ‘they’re just trying to be together’ and that’s hard.”

‘Go On’ star Tyler James Williams on voting for the 1st time: ‘I was beyond excited’

He also expressed admiration from his costar, Sarah Hyland.

“We would just play with it and work on it,” he continued. “We worked pretty closely on this. Closer than I have with a lot of people.

The Wedding Year is in theaters now.

Check out the interview above.