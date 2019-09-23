Local protesters are demanding justice after video surfaced showing three men punching, pushing and dragging two Black women outside of a Pittsburgh gas station last week went viral.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident took place at the gas station Friday evening and relatives identified the women as sisters Jamila and Ashia Regan.

Several media outlets have also identified the men in the incident as the owners of the Exxon, who also own another station about 10 miles away.

According to the Post-Gazette, the incident began after gasoline had spilled on the ground and the two customers sought a refund. Police say review of several videos showed a female customer as the initiator of the confrontation, which moved outside of the station store and became violent. It escalated to the point where the owners were punching kicking and dragging the women.

The public response to the brawl was swift, and Saturday the gas station had to be closed down as approximately 50 protestors descended on it to stage a boycott. Although the victims were initially hesitant to speak on the violent incident publicly, Pittsburgh Police quickly recommended criminal charges be brought up against both the owners and the employee caught in the footage. Their names have not been released.

“It was just me and my sister against all those grown men,” the eldest sister in the attack told CBS Pittsburgh, “there’s no way that you should be able to put your hands on females like this and still be able to run a business. Especially in our community where I grew up.”

“Calling me ‘animal,’ ” said Ashia Regan, 27. “Saying, ‘if you want to act like an animal, I’m going to treat you like an animal,’ as they were pulling my hair trying to pull me out of the store,” she continued, recalling the moments when she and sister Jamila, 25, found themselves in the midst of the attack.

In response to the public backlash, ExxonMobile’s media relations advisor said in a statement:

ExxonMobil does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment by any company representative.

ExxonMobil’s global policies promote diversity and inclusion and prohibit any form of discrimination or harassment in any company workplace, anywhere around the world.

ExxonMobil does not own or operate any retail fuel stations in the United States, but we are aware of the situation and take these matters very seriously.

Exxon and Mobil stations are supplied by authorized independent branded wholesalers who either operate the stations directly or have a contractual relationship with an independent owner/operator.

