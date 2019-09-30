In a promo clip for his upcoming appearance on CBS This Morning, Lil Nas X returns to his old high school in Atlanta to surprise students in the very same building he used to be in just a few years ago.

“Feels good being able to walk through the halls and not get in trouble for it,” the overnight rap mega star says in the teaser, which also shows him sitting in the principal’s office while taking selfies with his fans.

The extended interview with Gayle King is set to air on CBS Tuesday.

READ MORE: Twitter temporarily suspends Baltimore politician for ‘excessive tweeting’

The playful post was shared just two days after the 20-year-old artist, announced via tweet that after releasing the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history, he was opting to cancel two of his upcoming shows and taking a break from music altogether.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off. Sorry to everyone attending Twitchcon or The Sandbox music festival, I will not be there,” the rapper revealed to his followers. “I love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”

WATCH: We were with @LilNasX when he surprised his hometown high school in Atlanta. The 20-year-old music star sat down with @GayleKing for an interview you’ll see only on @CBSThisMorning Tuesday. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/N0PDydlbrK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 29, 2019

READ MORE: Olympian Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt’s record for world championship medals

Some are speculating that the social media savvy artist’s decision to take step away from music may have something to do with 42-year-old singer Fiona Apple calling him out and accusing the genre-bending emcee of sampling her 2012 track, Ever Single Night, and requesting that she be compensated for the sample.

“Lil Nas X – you’re probably really great, but – you used my song ‘Every Single Night’ too,” she explains in the Instagram video. “You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un,’ I think,” then she asks, “Where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?”