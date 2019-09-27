Singer Fiona Apple recently called out rapper Lil Nas X, alleging that X’s 2018 song “Kim Jung,” samples her 2012 effort “All Night Long.”

Apple’s fanpage reposted her PSA via her official Tumbler, in which the 42-year-old Apple makes it clear that she originally mentioned X sampling her past track in an interview with writer Rachel Handler for Vulture magazine. However, it appears Handler omitted the Nas X tidbit in the final interview that went live. On Thursday (September 26), Apple took it upon herself to bring her accusations against the rapper, forward.

“One thing that the lovely Rachel Handler didn’t mention that I did say in the interview which I would just like to say now is that Lil Nas X – you’re probably really great, but – you used my song ‘Every Single Night’ (2012), too. You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un,’ I think,” Apple stated, before asking the 20-year-old rapper, “Where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?”

Last year, Lil Nas X sampled Apple’s “Every Single Night” on the record “Kim Jung,” a track which was featured on his Nasarati mixtape. However, the independent project doesn’t appear to be available on any known streaming services, and it’s unclear if X profited off the project.

While Lil Nas X has yet to respond publicly to the veteran singer, the writer of Apple’s Vulture article, ironically entitled “Fiona Apple is Still Calling Bullshit,” stated on social media that it was the singer’s first interview in years.

On the day the interview went live, Handler took to Twitter to tweet: “So Fiona Apple emailed me out of the blue… days later, she gave me her first interview in years. we talked about her new album, giving ‘Criminal’ proceeds to refugees, Neil Portnow, giving away her Grammy, & J. Lo’s ass. somehow I’m still alive.”

Guess we’ll have to stay tuned to see if Lil Nas X will respond.

