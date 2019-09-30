Looks like Meghan Markle gets her love of charity work from her mom Doria Ragland who was beaming this weekend as she completed a 5k run for a mental health charity.

Sunday, the 63-year-old was pictured triumphantly crossing the finish line with her arms up in the air as she completed the 21st Annual Alive and Running 5k for Suicide Prevention run in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the yoga instructor appeared to be in great shape as she easily completed the trail and also helped the charity make their goal to raise $464,081.

Mental health is a cause near and dear to Ragland who has a longtime background in social work, and only left her job at a mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area last year around the time of her daughter’s high profile royal wedding.

“Ragland, who has a background in social work, cares deeply about mental health issues, a cause she shares with her daughter and her son-in-law, Prince Harry.

Following in her mother’s footsteps is Markle who along with her husband Prince Harry has worked closely with Heads Together, a mental health awareness campaign launched with Prince William.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community,” Markle shared while speaking to Glamour back in 2017. “For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She’s got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon.”

‘”We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support,” she added. “That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

The recent run raises money to fund and raise awareness of the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center, a charity described on its site as, “A national and world leader in training, research and services for people who have thought about, attempted or lost someone to suicide.”