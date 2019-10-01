TheGrio: Can you tell us a little bit about who you are?

Erwin Chemerinsky: I am the Dean and the Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law at Berkeley Law. I have worked at a lot of institutions, working in academia for over 40 years. I am also the author of 11 books on constitutional law and I’ve argued in the Supreme Court several times about many different types of issues.

Systemic racism does not usually allow for overt racism.

TheGrio: Why are you interested in this case between Comcast and Entertainment Studios?

Erwin Chemerinsky: I believe that this is a very important case. It the most important federal case before the Supreme Court right now. It will determine where or not the court will close the door or continue to protect the rights of Black people.

TheGrio: What does the complaint aim to prove?

Erwin Chemerinsky: The purpose of the complaint is to figure out what are the lines that the federal government will use in determining racial discrimination in contracts. It is also no coincidence that the Trump administration and The Chamber of Commerce are trying to make it much harder to prove that racial discrimination plays a factor in how people do their contracts and conduct their business.

TheGrio: How does one prove racial discrimination if the Supreme Court sides with Comcast, Charter and the DOJ?

Erwin Chemerinsky: It will be hard. The Civil Rights Act of 1866 says in Section 1981 “All persons have the same rights as whites.” It is just a fact that African-Americans have obstacles in contracting that Whites don’t have. The DOJ is wrong to push the need to have express racism when doing deals. Systemic racism does not usually allow for overt racism. Again, this is the most important law that was adopted just a few years after slavery ended to protect Black people. Nowadays, race is more broadly defined to include others who are discriminated against as well.

