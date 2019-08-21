Meghan Markle’s bestie Jessica Mulroney addressed the onslaught of criticism the Duchess of Sussex received over the use of a private jet and to address “racist bullies” attacking her.

—‘They don’t make it easy’: Meghan Markle admits struggles with being in public eye—

Mulroney, a fashion stylist, reportedly felt compelled after critics blasted Markle and Prince Harry for using a jet for their travels.

On Sunday The Daily Mail slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after pictures of them taking a private jet to the French Riviera surfaced. The couple is known for being very vocal environmental advocates, and therefore made headlines for their choice of transportation.

That criticism caught the eye of actress Jameela Jamil who on Tuesday called out critics saying the attack was race-based, PEOPLE reports.

“Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit,” she wrote. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.”

“I will never forget reading an English s— rag, writing the words, ‘Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…’ (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.)” she continued.

“And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets,” Jamil added. “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

Mulroney retweeted Jamil’s posts and added her own commentary defending her friend.

“Shame on you, you racist bullies,” Mulroney added.

— Meghan Markle pens personal letter about son Archie for British Vogue issue—

Another famous friend, Elton John came to the defense of the Duke and Duchess and said he felt “deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.”

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” he continued. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

Ellen Degeneres also stepped up to defend Markle, tweeting:

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” DeGeneres tweeted. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she added, alongside a photo of the smiling couple.