50 Cent is launching a docuseries project that will give the low down on some of his industry friends like Snoop Dogg and foes like Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The rapper who is known for his petty trolls of celebrities is reportedly producing “A Moment in Time” and putting Tekashi’s short-lived rap career on blast, chronicling his rise and unceremonious fall from grace, TMZ reports.

Tekashi turned into a federal informant against Nine Trey Blood gang members and other rappers, something some celebs have dogged him out for.

The docuseries will feature 6 to 8 hour-long episodes that will also highlight Snoop Dogg during a difficult time centered around his murder trial, at the height of his career when “Doggystyle” was the highest-selling hip-hop album in the country.

Also featured will be music producer Scott Storch, former NBA star Rafer Alston and 50 Cent.

50 Cent is never one to hold his tongue so we have to see how this docuseries plays out. But from his past transgressions, we’re pretty sure it’ll be just as petty as his checkered past confrontations.

Let’s not forget that 50 once called out his own “Power” co-star Rotimi for owing him $300k.

And the G-Unit rapper used his Instagram account as a part-time collections agency, where over the past year, he has put on blast the likes of Bow Wow, Young Buck, Teairra Mari, Power executive producer Randall Emmett as well as series co-star Rotimi, Jackie Long, Biz Markie, and Adrien Broner.

Surely Tekashi’s episode will be one to watch!