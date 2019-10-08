Talk show hostess Wendy Williams is getting her piece of the pie.

On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the hot topics diva will be honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 17, The NY Daily News reports.

Williams will receive the 2,677th star on Hollywood Boulevard thanks to her work on her popular Emmy-nominated daytime talk show.

Williams, who made her name as a controversial radio host, was a mainstay on the radio for 20 years. Williams was known for her shocking commentary, dishing dirt and dropping tea on stars that sometimes earned her the ire of celebrities.

She had stints at the former Kiss FM, Hot 97, and WBLS in New York as well as Philadelphia’s Power 99 from 1989 until she left radio in 2009.

That same year, she was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Williams is also the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir “Wendy’s Got The Heat,” with Karen Hunter, which chronicles her cocaine drug habits.

A Lifetime biopic is in the works centered on her career and tumultuous life which is still making headlines.

TheGrio previously reported The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons.