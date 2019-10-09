Earlier this month actress Stacey Dash was released from jail after she was arrested and accused of assaulting her husband Jeffrey Marty. Now she is reportedly dismissing her recent arrest as nothing more than “formality” caused by a “normal” family dispute.

On Sunday, Dash tweeted out a statement attempting to explaining her side of the story, with the caption, “Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated. Thank you for your support and love. Please give him the same.”

“On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, actress Stacey Dash and her husband had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb; Pasco County Deputies were dispatched to their residence. No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” read the statement on her website which was linked in the post.

“Her husband appeared in court the next day on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion,” the statement added. “An earlier report on TMZ.com sited [sic] her manager telling TMZ that she was attacked by her husband – both the source’s relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.”

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up.”

Marty, who is a lawyer, bailed his wife out of jail and has since praised the Pasco County state attorney for “making the right call by declining to file charges against my wife.”

“She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now,” he tweeted on his personal page. “We both look forward to getting this behind us.”

