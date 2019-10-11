Rihanna has always been proud of her Bajan roots, but according to Twitter, her Jamaican fans are hoping to claim her as their own.

According to Urban Islandz, Thursday, the hashtag #RihannaIsJamaican started trending all over Twitter after one mischievous user tweeted, “Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world would believe us and there is nothing the Bajans can do about it. Let’s kidnap Rihanna’s nationality, y’all.”

The popularity of the hashtag hinges on the widely accepted premise that many people (particularly white people) are convinced that all Caribbean people sound alike.

Although Rihanna is incredibly plugged into Bajan politics, has an official ambassador position in her native land, and makes it a point to head back every year to atten Crop Over festival, much to everyone’s surprise, in a matter of hours Jamaican Twitter managed to successfully construct “Jamaican Rihanna”‘s entire biography, took over her Wikipedia page, photoshopped her passport and even added her visage to Jamaican currency.

Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world will believe us, and there is nothing Bajans can do about it. Let's kidnap Rihanna's nationality, y'all. — rihanna is jamaican (@DavidEatsViagra) October 9, 2019

If gaslighting was an Olympic sport, everyone involved would have deserved a gold medal. However, Bajan Twitter users were not amused by the antics and soon started clapping back.

“RIHANNA IS BAJAN. BARBADOS. SHE IS FROM BARBADOS. JAMAICANS F*** OFF!!!!!” wrote one upset Bajan fan.

“I am extremely shocked at this association with Rih saying she is Bajan this is so far from the truth, we jump the fence into fully loaded party twice,” wrote an undeterred Jamaican follower.

As this satirical beef continues, check out some of our favorite tweets below from those committed to keep the joke going.

Bajans could neverrrrr. Uno stink like bout Rihanna come from barbados😤 pic.twitter.com/79d9hmSWJY — D’Andrea Brown (@dandreabrown_) October 10, 2019