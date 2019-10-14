2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is gaining popularity in the polls and it appears Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is amongst her fan club.

According to Fox News, Saturday evening, the A-list actor tweeted about his surprising connection with Warren.

“This friendship I have with @SenWarren over my show @BallersHBO is such a wild and pleasant one,” he wrote to his followers. “No surprise however, as my character & show transcends politics. Drive, ambition, getting knocked down, getting back up and moving on. She’s a baller.”

Warren has previously been vocal about her fondness for HBO’s Ballers and its main character, retired NFL player-turned financial adviser-turned team owner Spencer Strasmore, which is played by Johnson.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly that was just published Friday, the Massachusetts senator playfully quipped, “Why would people be surprised that I like Ballers? It’s got The Rock! What’s not to love?”

And this isn’t the first time it’s been made clear that the love between this unlikely duo is reciprocal. In season five, which is set to be the show’s last, Johnson’s character can actually be spotted in one scene chilling on the beach while reading Warren’s book, This Fight Is Our Fight.

“I loved it! I laughed out loud,” Warren said of the subtle shout out. “I thought it was fabulous and I hope he got to finish the book.” She also added that Johnson’s wardrobe choices are “eye candy” and she would happily welcome his character, Strasmore, on the campaign trail.

“I would welcome him to the race. I know he would fight for the principles that he believes in — he’s my kind of guy!”

The series finale of Ballers airs Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.