Throngs of people descended on Atlanta and crowded the streets in celebration of their right to be who they are as part of the LGBTQ community during the 49th annual Atlanta Pride Parade.

Despite the rain, there was a showing of strength in numbers with thousands participating in the inclusive gathering. Among those in attendance was former Georgia gubernatorial contender Stacey Abrams, a gay rights supporter, who served as a grand marshal.

Abrams’ presence at the festival and unwavering support of gay people proves that they have become an important component of society that has some political pull and clout that could make a difference in the elections ahead.

“If you believe that love is love, make some noise,” Abrams said to the crowd, 11 Alive reports.

“We know that Atlanta is the home of change,” she added. “That we’ve got some work to do in the state of Georgia.”

The celebration of love and acceptance is one of the largest pride events in the country. It was a whimsical display of an eclectic mix of people wearing bright colors, a parade of decorative floats, flamboyant costumes, and music during the festivities at Piedmont park.

The event also drew out Congressman John Lewis, who has been a staple at the parade for many years.

“We are one people and one family,” said Lewis, an iconic civil rights activist. “We all live in the same house.”

“I’m proud of the fact that this year we’ve got a lot of politicians to realize that they need to show up and show out and show their support,” Abrams said Sunday before the parade started.

Also, Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was in attendance and waved to the crowd from her throne on a float.

Last year, Abrams narrowly lost Georgia’s governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp. Still, she made history in another way last year by marching in Atlanta’s LGBTQ Pride Parade and becoming the first major-party candidate to do so.

The parade has deeper meaning to those who have been marginalized because of their sexuality.

“Being bi-sexual is a part of who I am and to come out to the people that are closest to me and have them support me and be surrounded by the people I love supporting me was just everything to me,” said Sarah Wilson, a participant.