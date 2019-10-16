Over six months after his death, there’s been a major development in regards to guardianship of Nipsey Hussle’s children.

According to TMZ, Tuesday, a judge just signed off on documents that formally make the rapper’s immediate family members the legal guardians to his 10-year-old daughter, Emani, as opposed to her birth mother, Tanisha Foster, who many have characterized as being unfit.



The court believes that Hussle’s siblings — Samantha Smith and Sam Asghedom — and his mother, Angelique Smith have provided sufficient evidence for their petition and as such deserve to be been appointed as the child’s guardians.

This decision comes just one day after Lauren London received a judge’s approval to manage her son Kross’ finances after the 3-year-old inherited half of his father’s estate which will grant him at least a million dollars.

As the publication notes, “there was never a dispute between Lauren and Nipsey’s family when it came to Kross,” meaning this is more so a legal proceeding to ensure that London is empowered to handle the financials that could potentially set her child up for life.

In stark contrast, Foster has been immersed in a contentious battle with the late rapper’s brother and sister over her daughter Emani, who is expected to inherit the other half of the two million dollar estate, and has now lost.

Earlier this year Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm. Holder is currently awaiting trial.