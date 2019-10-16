This week Gina Rodriguez stepped into a proverbial pile of poo (once again) by casually sharing a video of herself singing the n-word. And seriously y’all…. I’m tired.

Tuesday afternoon the Jane The Virgin actress posted a questionable clip on Instagram of her rapping Lauryn Hill’s verse on Ready or Not. Much to everyone’s chagrin, it shows her looking directly into the camera, as she says, “fronting n*ggas give me heebie-jeebies.”

Mind you, this is the same person who was dragged all up and down Al Gore’s internet this time last year for a series of “All Lives Matter”-esque micro-aggressions that didn’t sit well with Black Twitter, and swore she’d learned her lesson.

READ MORE: ‘Habitual Hater’ Gina Rodriguez is the Latina friend you DON’T want speaking up for you

So it should come as no surprise to anyone (except for maybe Gina herself) that this post would not go over well and would only open up a whole new can of worms. Which is exactly what it did.

To make matters worse, initially, rather than show any real remorse, she made one of those condescending, “I’m sorry if I offended” apologies that are dripping with so much ego they only make things worse.

“I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on,” she said in the post I’m sure her publicist has since begged her to take down.

When she realized that her critics had an emotional I.Q. and weren’t going to accept a backhanded dismissal, then — and only then — did she stop patronizing us and actually apologize.

But just like in the case of Kevin Hart, when you talk down to people first, and have to literally get spanked by the public before taking real accountability, it’s impossible to unring that bell and it also makes us wonder if you even really believe what you did was wrong.

That’s not how apologies work

Wednesday, Rodriguez updated her Instagram with a message in which she admits that she “thoughtlessly sang along” and that “whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

“The word I sang carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine,” she further concedes. Then concluded that this is “a much deserved lesson … I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

While I appreciate this rare moment of introspection, I can’t help remembering back in January when Rodriguez appeared on the Sway in the Morning radio show. During that softball interview she took zero accountability for falling out of favor with the public and then tearfully explained that we all just misunderstood her.

She even went as far as to describe her father as ”dark-skinned,” despite the fact that he’s barely the complexion of undercooked toast.

Then, for the rest of the segment, she basically repeated over and over again how she’s fundamentally a good person, how Black actresses reached out to her to agree that the backlash was silly, and how if she in any way triggered our frayed sensibilities, she was sorry. But still, we all got it wrong. Sorry though.

OPINION: Gina Rodriguez STILL doesn’t get why we’re mad, cries over anti-Black accusations

So basically, what we’re seeing here is a pattern where:

1. Gina Rodriguez shows a racial blind spot, which is understandable because society is designed to ingrain those in us.

2. Black Twitter tells her to cut that s**t out.

3. She gives a backhanded apology that makes it sound like she thinks we’re all really just too dumb to understand she’s above reproach simply because she’s a “good person” who grew up around Black people. Oh and yeah she’s Latina so that should count for something cause everyone knows there’s no racism in Latin America, right?

4. When all else fails, cry. Extra points if you cry to a Black man who is taught to find you sympathetic. Triple points if you also manage to mention how your Black female friends forgave you, cause apparently they get to speak on behalf of the rest of us.

Got it. The Rodriguez Apology Tour itinerary is pretty clear at this point.

What’s sad is, it took something as egregious as the flippin N-WORD to get her to even stop long enough to consider that maybe — just maybe — she’s actually be part of the problem.

The girl who cried wolf