LisaRaye McCoy has never been one to mince words and in an upcoming episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED she spills the tea about how fellow actor — and former friend — Duane Martin played a significant role in the demise of her marriage.

According to a sneak peek of the upcoming episode airing this Sunday night, McCoy, who was once married to Michael Misick, the first Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, opens up about how her fairytale life as the first lady of the island nation came to a screeching halt once her spouse became negatively influenced by Martin.

“As my reign, and being a first lady, became busier and busier and I found my position, then he was doing a lot more traveling by his self, and I was staying home, speaking at a school, or having an engagement, or an appearance or something,” she explains of the couple’s reality before things went south.

“To really to be quite honest, then he became friends with Duane Martin, which used to be one of my friends on All of Us. And when I introduced them, that was one of the worst things I ever did,” she continues.

“He was someone that she trusted, someone that she felt was her friend, someone she had bonded with, and none of that was true,” interjects the actresses’ mentor, Lynn Jeter.

“Somehow within that relationship, I lost my husband to Duane Martin, and they became better friends than what me and my husband did, and I couldn’t understand that for the love of God,” McCoy continues. “He became disrespectful with introducing my husband to different women, and women that we actually knew, as friends and associates.”

“Yes. You know my dirt as my brother, as my friend, but you my friend, I introduced you to him. What are you doing?” the 52-year-old asks rhetorically as if speaking to Martin.

“I’m still kind of confused about that one,” she concludes. “So needless to say, me and Duane don’t (expletive) with each other at all. (expletive) him. (expletive) him!”