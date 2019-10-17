Bernie Sanders says he is perfectly capable of continuing his campaign despite a recent heart attack and three out of the four freshmen congresswomen known as “The Squad” are reportedly planning to endorse the Vermont senator for president.

According to The Washington Post, on Tuesday during the Democratic presidential debates, Sanders teased that he would be having a “special guest” at an upcoming rally in New York City which now appears to be New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

CNN reported that representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib would also be joining Sanders at the Saturday “Bernie’s Back” rally.

CBS News reported that later that evening Omar formally released a statement confirming her endorsement, specifically citing his education platform and approach to foreign policy as reasons why she believes he should be the nation’s next commander in chief.

“Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography,” reads the Minnesota Democrat’s statement. “That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it’s why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it’s why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.”

The 78-year-old has been sidelined from campaigning for most of the month due to his health problems, and as a result his poll numbers have taken a hit while frontrunners Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren continue to gain traction.