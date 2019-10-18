The dynamic brother and sister duo of Jaden and Willow Smith have united like ‘Wonder Twins’ to launch a North American co-headlining tour.

The Willow & Erys tour kicks off on Nov. 12 at Soma in San Diego, Billboard reports.

The singer and rapper will make tour stops in Austin, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto and more.

The month-long tour will conclude Dec. 19 at the Novo in Los Angeles.

Jaden previously said he and his sister “are like a band,” comparing their artistry to hip-hop duo OutKast and their famed Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album.

“Me and Willow are like OutKast except we only ever release individual albums.” You remember how OutKast did that one album where it was like two albums? That’s me and Willow. It’s like we’re not really a band, but we kind of are. It’s Jaden and Willow, we have to have the uniform names.”

Jaden recently released a new album ERYS, along with its first single “Again,” and has been prepping to hit the road with Tyler the Creator for the IGOR tour. But even with his musical talent, the son of Hollywood royalty says “I’m not a musician. I’m an inventor. Elon Musk is my idol and I’m not gonna stop until I’m like Elon Musk.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Smith’s celebrated his 21st birthday (on July 8) by launching his I Love You mobile restaurant; a food truck servicing L.A.’s Skid Row district. Back in March Smith’s foundation made headlines for helping bring clean water to Flint, Michigan by deploying a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

In his interview with Complex, Smith also explained why he dropped his last name on music streaming services.

“You want to know why? Because Willow’s name is “just Willow.” And everything is a character. I feel like I had to separate the things that I do as different characters,” he explains.

Tickets are on sale now for the Willow & Erys tour. Check out a full list of dates below.

Willow & Erys Tour Dates:

Nov 12 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov 13 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

Nov 16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov 17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Nov 18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov 20 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Nov 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Nov 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 24 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

Nov 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov 26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Nov 30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Dec 1 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 3 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

Dec 6 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

Dec 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Dec 9 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

Dec 10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Dec 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

