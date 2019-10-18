Nivea sat down with VLAD TV to dish about her ex Lil Wayne, and the humiliating reality that he also fathered a child with Lauren London who ultimately became an unlikely ally.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that she and Wayne dated for years. Despite having an on-again off-again relationship and getting engaged, the “Young Money” rapper called it off in 2003.

PEOPLE reports, however, that the two the childhood sweethearts ultimately reconnected after Nivea divorced her ex-husband, Terius “The-Dream” Nash in 2007,

“He reached back out like, ‘Where have you been?’ It had been five years,” Nivea, 37, said. “He wanted to apologize for the way it ended before. And I needed a damn friend. I felt like the whole world was laughing at me.”

It was a vulnerable time for the singer. She admits that despite the rapper being a rolling stone and he having a son on the way with his Sarah Vivian, she still decided to rekindle their relationship. Wayne proposed (again) to Nivea in 2009.

They would be a blended family, as Wayne already had a daughter Reginae, with his ex Toya Wright and Nivea shared three kids with The-Dream. Together they decided to forge ahead with their big family – at least that’s what Nivea thought.

“When we reconnected, I had three [kids],” Nivea said. “I wasn’t pregnant. That’s not the reason he proposed to me or anything like that. I took it for, ‘You accepted mine.’ If this occurred before us and we’re just now getting back to it, why wouldn’t I accept that son if you’re telling me you want to marry me? So that was that.”

Nivea got pregnant with her fourth child, her son Neal. This would be her first son, who is now 9, with Lil Tunechi. Things seemed perfect, until she was hit with a bombshell: actress Lauren London, 34, was pregnant too, and the impending deliveries were not far off from each other.

“I found out the day I was confirmed pregnant with our son that he had another one that should be expected three months ahead of ours,” Nivea said. “I’m like ‘Wow.’ Then my mama died. So yeah, life!”

Life came at Nivea fast, so she decided to end her relationship with the rapper.

“I ended our relationship while I was carrying our son was because I couldn’t take that,” she said. “I thought I could. I’m a different type of woman. I was like, ‘You know what? You love me? F— it!’ But then I realized that’s not what I wanted. So I let it go.”

While most situations like this result in baby mommas feuding on end, Nivea said London became the relatable friend that she needed.

“It was very crushing, then she and I became very close, ironically, after he and I decided to let it go,” she said. “She was a real good friend to me during my mother’s death. I know that sounds weird, but we were two people going through something that was along the lines of humiliating. It felt like, who else could you share this oddly unique situation with?”

“We called each other to get information because she and I were both previous relationships of his in our younger years as well,” she about London.

“But it was our first time ever talking. We talked about all kinds of stuff from the past and in that we connected as friends. It’s still a testament to the type of man he is because all of his baby mothers, we’re all cool with each other. We get now that the children are here, damn it! They’re here now. You can’t take nothing back. So we are the best mothers that I’ve ever seen in a group with the same baby father. I think it’s amazing.”

London had a son Kameron, 10, with Wayne but went on to find love with slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.