Megan Thee Stallion is getting a foray into the horror flick genre by acting in a new YouTube series that flirts with the supernatural and spooky.

Hottieween, a web series produced by Megan and directed by Teyana Taylor, will undoubtedly help the rapper and meme missus gain experience in the genre since she ultimately plans to write a horror movie one day soon, according to Paper magazine.

The first episode of Hottieween is entitled: “Love Bites,” and shows Megan playing a Hot Girl Investigator from a fictional place known as “Stallion County.”

In the first few minutes, viewers are led down an alleyway where a female character walks alone and faces a group of men who are decked in black. Meanwhile a figure, who dons some type of hood, is seen on a fire escape observing the happenings below, reported Paper magazine.

Some of the characters have fangs, which indicates that there’s some vampire-ish going on up in here.

Megan talks to another character named Janine before heading to the club where she is hit on by Archimedes (who is played by rapper Dave East). The two head back to a hotel room and then, gasp, Archimedes proves to be one of the fanged characters and he bites Megan’s neck.

Now we definitely need to find out what’s going to happen to our girl Will Megan turn into a vampire?

Come to find out horror flicks have always been Megan’s love. In an interview with Vogue, she admitted that she is in fact writing her own horror film. She dished that her fave scary movie was The Evil Dead, which came out in 1981.

“I like movies that make you semi-fall in love with the villain, so you have sympathy for him,” Megan told Vogue. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f–k would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Who’s ready for episode 2 of Hottieween?