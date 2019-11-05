Queen Latifah is ready to breath new life into an old favorite.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actress is set to executive produce and star in a reboot of The Equalizer for CBS. The network has reportedly given a pilot commitment to the series that will be Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, and both will serve as show runners. Debra Martin Chase will also serve as an executive producer.

Queen Latifah to receive Harvard Black culture award

Queen Latifah will take on the starring role, offering afresh take on the character previously played by Denzel Washington in the film and Edward Woodward in the original CBS series.

We can’t wait to see how the superstar will do as an ass-kicking killer with a heart of gold. So far, no word on a prospective premiere date.

SNEAK PEEK: See how Queen Latifah is preparing for ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

The Grammy winner has tons of projects on the way and will star as Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC on Tuesday. In it, she will serve up her own rendition of the 1989’s beloved song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and star alongside Shaggy, who will play Sebastian.