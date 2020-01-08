Blue Ivy Carter is now eight years old!

As the first child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated her Jan. 7 birthday, her grandfather, Mathew Knowles, took to Instagram to wish her well and upon doing that, he also released a never before seen picture of the young starlet.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy. Love, Papa G,” Knowles wrote, accompanying his post with a GIF of Blue wearing her hair straight and shoulder-length, and donning a backpack, an orange, long-sleeve shirt and a skirt embossed with cherries, perhaps heading to school.

Just a week ago, the older sister to twins, Rumi and Sir, 2, brought in the New Year with her mom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Jan. 1, Megan posted two photos on Instagram, which look to be from a New Year’s Eve party. One shows the trio smiling with Beyoncé puckering up for the camera. The other shows Blue looking over her shoulder and reminding us so much of her mama.

Megan captioned the black and white photos: “Happy 2020 @beyonce.”

The past year has been a big one for Blue Ivy. She continued to travel the country and world with her famous parents. She walked her share of movie premieres and red carpets. She sat courtside with her folks rooting on NBA games.

Blue Ivy also dropped her first song on The Lion King soundtrack, “Brown Skinned Girl,” along with St. Jhn, Wiz Kid, and Beyoncé. The song, which includes Blue Ivy singing, earned her the Ashford & Simpson’s Songwriter’s Award, which was presented at the 2019 Soul Train Awards. The song, which landed on the Billboard Hot 100, also earned Blue a songwriting credit.

Blue Ivy also sang the Black national anthem on her mother’s 2019 Homecoming documentary.

And Bey and Jay continue to make the case that Blue Ivy is a “cultural icon” in their battle to get her name trademarked. In their trademark brief, the couple said their daughter is “reported on by popular press, and whose name generates millions of hits on a Google search.”

Blue Ivy almost came out of the womb a star. Her dad featured her coos and cries on his hit “Glory,” which landed B.I.C. (how Jay credited her on the track) as the youngest kid to ever appear on Billboard’s charts.

What can Blue Ivy expect in this 8th year? Our guess is more greatness.