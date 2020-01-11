Tiffany Haddish is back on the big screen this week and this time she’s partnered up with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the female-driven flick, Like a Boss.

In it, the ladies play best friends Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne) who run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. Mia is the creative force behind their makeup kits while Mel handles the business side of things. Each woman knows how to play up their strengths and their friendship is the core of their small store. Unfortunately, the company isn’t making any money and Mel knows something needs to change fast or else they’ll lose their store.

That’s where Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) comes in. She’s a super successful businesswoman who wants to make the BFFS a part of her ever-expanding empire. of course, the ladies will have to prove themselves worthy of her support and her coins, which leads to some serious breakdowns in the friendship.

Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge provide some support to their bosses and each other throughout the flick that does deliver some laughs despite a pretty predictable storyline.

Like a Boss isn’t groundbreaking on any level but it’s a fun little escape that should satisfy fans of Byrne and Haddish. It’s also a triumphant return for Salma Hayek whose over-the-top turn as a self-absorbed, scheming villain is pretty fun to watch.

While I don’t think it stands up to some of Byrne’s other work, it’s actually one of Haddish’s most enjoyable roles since Girl’s Trip.

Like a Boss is in theaters now.