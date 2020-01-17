Every year, hopeless romantics look forward to seeing what beautiful birthday messages former President Barack Obama will send to former First Lady Michelle Obama, and this year he kept it short but still incredibly sweet.

On Friday, Obama shared a quartet of photobooth-style black and white pictures showing him goofing off with the love of his life, who turned 56, and packing on the PDA.

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

The Obamas have been married for 26 years and she said in an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that the marriage has seen its ups and downs and at one point, the couple even sought counseling.

“I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them,” Obama said. “And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it.

“Marriage counseling for us was one of those ways where we learned how to talk out our differences,” she continued. “What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me.”

Michelle Obama’s birthday is not the only reason the Obamas have been celebrating lately. Earlier this week, it was announced that American Factory, a film produced by their company Higher Ground Productions, had received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

According to the official description: “The docu focuses on post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant, hiring 2,000 blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.