

Boss lady in the C-suite!

After serving a four-year tenure as Deputy Editor of theGrio, Natasha S. Alford is moving on up.

Earlier this week, Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios (theGrio’s parent company) announced Alford’s promotion to Vice President of Digital Content.

“Natasha S. Alford is a valuable member of our digital network, theGrio,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Natasha’s extensive background as a journalist, host, and educator elevates theGrio brand tremendously.”

In her new role, Alford will lead strategic creative vision and production for all original video content on TheGrio. She will also serve as a Senior Correspondent covering special news issues and hosting documentaries.

“I am honored that Byron Allen has entrusted me to lead theGrio in reporting the most critical news and issues impacting America,” says Alford. “The role of the press is more important than ever in delivering truth and substance. Our original storytelling will further highlight the brilliance and innovation that exists in our communities while inspiring the next generation.”

The shiny new title is well-deserved. Alford wears many hats, often writing, reporting, and editing theGrio’s digital content as well as appearing on camera. Alford has led coverage on theGrio’s most talked-about stories and interviewed political heavyweights and celebrities alike, including Senator Cory Booker, Omarosa Manigault, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, and Gloria Steinem. She helms her series, “True Story with Natasha Alford,” in which she shares untold stories impacting Black America.

Before joining theGrio, Alford, a native of Syracuse, NY, earned her Bachelor’s in Social Studies at Harvard University in 2008. After brief stints in finance and teaching, she attended Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, where she graduated with a Master’s in broadcast journalism in 2014. She landed her first broadcast reporter position at WROC-TV in Rochester, NY.

She has since racked up an armful of accolades, including a Harvard Women’s Leadership Award in 2017, being National Association of Black Journalists’ “Emerging Journalist of the Year” in 2018, and snagging a Maynard 200 Fellowship in 2019.

Reflecting on her journey to being in front of the camera is one big pinch-me moment for Alford. Whether she’s on-camera or off, Alford says she won’t stop working tirelessly to get the story right every time.

“Oftentimes, we think it’s the big battles that matter. It’s actually the small battles,” Natasha said. “When it comes to learning your craft, it’s getting the small things right every single day, and when you do those small things every single day…when you get your big moment, you’ll be ready to shine.”

Shine on, superstar!