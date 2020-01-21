An old Tupac Shakur statue is back in the news, thanks to a viral tweet and a caption from one woman asking people to weigh in on the “new statue.”

People slammed the statue, which doesn’t bear a good resemblance of the late rapper, and folks had plenty to say in response to the tweet.

“I swear I’ve been laughing at the Tupac statute for 24 hours. What is that?? When did Tupac dress like that? When did Tupac even look like that? When did he stand like that? Where is the bandana? Where is the swag? WHO is that please?” tweeted Taruri.

“Whoever the sculptors were that sculpted that Tupac statue should be ashamed of themselves that’s a total disrespect to the greatest rapper of all time that looks nothing like him as those people should not be able to sculpt ever again you have got to be f—–g kidding me,” tweeted Aaron @2pactheegoatt.

“Looks like this was the template photo but they failed terribly … Whom ever did the statue … we need a refund,” wrote Steve. Kamau.

Looks like this was the template photo but they failed terribly ….Whom ever did the statue……we need a refund. pic.twitter.com/V0COmInZqL — Steve. Kamau. (@Stegasteel) January 20, 2020

The statue in question formerly resided outside of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The artistic rendering has Tupac donning a suit, holding a Bible and wearing a gigantic cross around his neck.

Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, founded the center in 1997 to provide opportunities for children pursuing an interest in the arts. She sold the center five years ago for $1.2 million and had the Tupac statue removed from the property.

The new owner, Jim Burnett, now vows to create a more realistic statute of the hip hop legend for the center, which he renamed the Peace Garden Park and Amphitheater. Burnett reportedly commissioned a $500,000 bronze statue of Tupac for artist Nijel Binns to create, according to XXL Mag.