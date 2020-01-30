Tyler Perry has gotten a lot of flak for the questionable hair pieces in his productions and now he’s revealing that he and A Fall From Grace star Crystal A. Fox actually had a “knockdown, drag-out argument” over a wig featured in the Netflix film.

Black Twitter has been dragging the movie the last few weeks for a myriad of reasons, most notably the hair, but according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, even before the movie premiered, the director knew there was some tension around the style choices being made.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry opens up about how Hollywood “ignored” him

During a press junket with Hello Beautiful, both Perry and Fox came clean about their on-set blow-up over one of the wigs in particular.

“We had a knockdown, drag-out argument about the wigs in one of the scenes,” Perry recalled. “It was very emotional for her.”

The director says he strongly believes his actors need to be transformed in a way that separates them from the characters they are playing, but Fox, who has worked with Perry on the OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots, pushed back that as an actress is still her prerogative to be clear about what she needs even when it comes to her hair.

“As a woman of color, our hair is part of the journey so it is very, very important. And to some people it is hard to stress that it is that important,” she explained.

But Perry, who reportedly shot the movie in only five days, said he’s not willing to spend a lot of time or money to sort through hair preferences.

“As long as you figure it out before it’s time to shoot. I’m good. I don’t have time to wait five hours and spend $10 million to figure out which curl is right for you,” he said.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry officially unveils the first Black owned studio